SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Increased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

