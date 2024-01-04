SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.19. 30,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

