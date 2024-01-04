Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading 3.8% Higher

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $31.26. 232,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,406,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,886,000 after buying an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,384,000 after buying an additional 93,707 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,183,000 after buying an additional 1,122,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after purchasing an additional 286,582 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,401,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,038,000 after purchasing an additional 209,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.