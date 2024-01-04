Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading 3.8% Higher

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $31.26. 232,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,406,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPR
Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,886,000 after buying an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,384,000 after buying an additional 93,707 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,183,000 after buying an additional 1,122,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after purchasing an additional 286,582 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,401,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,038,000 after purchasing an additional 209,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.
