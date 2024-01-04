SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.43

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.43 and last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 77715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.81.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 245.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 61.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

