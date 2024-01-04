Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.5-198.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.78 million.

Sprinklr Trading Down 3.7 %

Sprinklr stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 17,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $204,504.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 705,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,100,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 17,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $204,504.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 705,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,100,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $185,757.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 608,195 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,077. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $48,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

