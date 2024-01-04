Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Up to $11.36

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $11.65. Sprinklr shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 509,789 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Sprinklr Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 17,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $204,504.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 705,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,100,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,288,911.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,028.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 17,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $204,504.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 705,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,100,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 608,195 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,077. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

