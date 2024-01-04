Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Lifted to Inline at Evercore ISI

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

