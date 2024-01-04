Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 601,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 963,889 shares.The stock last traded at $21.98 and had previously closed at $21.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.37 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,067,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 246,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 958,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

