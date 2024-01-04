Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $57.81. 53,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,020. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

