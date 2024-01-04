Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.75. 5,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,850. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

