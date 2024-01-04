Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,248 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 0.68% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUFF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.5% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BUFF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.81. 38,334 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $268.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.