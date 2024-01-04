Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after buying an additional 269,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 404.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 992,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after buying an additional 795,848 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 649,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,302,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 410.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 229,612 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.28. 30,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,246. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

