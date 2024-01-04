Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $316,000 Position in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRD)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 3.21% of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APRD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:APRD remained flat at $24.77 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (APRD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

