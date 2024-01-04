Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $657,000 Stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,478 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 13.53% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 1,369.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Stock Performance

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.00. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Profile

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.

