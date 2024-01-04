Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 0.95% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAPR. Acas LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.1% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.0% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:KAPR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,133 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

