Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,515. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $95.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

