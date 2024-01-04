Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Hershey by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.08. 548,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,690. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

