Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.99. 1,217,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,084. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.