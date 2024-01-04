Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises about 1.5% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,024,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,983.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,090 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,165 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.