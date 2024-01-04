Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,933,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 314,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 144,741 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.66. 96,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,355. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $54.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

