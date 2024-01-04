Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 120 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,222 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 2.3% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.27. 1,642,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average is $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.