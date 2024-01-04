Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 37,248 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,248 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLTR. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 79,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.43. 8,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,858. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.92. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.04.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

