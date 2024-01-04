Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Takes $586,000 Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.40. 11,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,182. The company has a market capitalization of $758.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

