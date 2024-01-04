Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Gap Down to $40.89

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.89, but opened at $39.83. Steven Madden shares last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 40,668 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

