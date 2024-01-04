Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Down 2.9%

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 15,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 65,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$33.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

