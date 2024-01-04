StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.25 on Monday. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $232.71 million, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.