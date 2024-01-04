StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,119 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

