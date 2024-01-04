StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LIQT stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.90. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $86,258 in the last three months. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

