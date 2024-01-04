StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of MBRX opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

