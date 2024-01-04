StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Steel Partners stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. Steel Partners has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72.

Shares of Steel Partners are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 9th. The 12500-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

