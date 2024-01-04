StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of CASI opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.19.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

