StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneBridge Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Free Report) by 520.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

StoneBridge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of APACW stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.46.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

