Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,130 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Enbridge by 71.9% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 9,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 11.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 76.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

