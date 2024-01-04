Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $151.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.19 and a 1 year high of $165.01. The company has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

