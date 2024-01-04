Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,976,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

