Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $492.40 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $524.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

