Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of GEHC stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14.
GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.
GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.
