Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 93.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sempra by 94.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sempra by 123.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

