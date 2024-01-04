Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 101 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $233.11 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $241.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.33 and a 200-day moving average of $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

