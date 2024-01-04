Stonegate Investment Group LLC Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

