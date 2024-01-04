Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 5,020 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 182,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after buying an additional 61,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.75. 418,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.09. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

