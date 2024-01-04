Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 613 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after acquiring an additional 170,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.62. 268,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

