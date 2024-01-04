Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 748 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.55. The stock had a trading volume of 573,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,438. The firm has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.86. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

