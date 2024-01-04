Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 9,777 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Sempra by 4.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Sempra by 21.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 1.9% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 337,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

