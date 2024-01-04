Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires Shares of 15,557 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 242,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.50. 219,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,308. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

