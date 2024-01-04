Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 495,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,170. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.