Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 328,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,154,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,783,657 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

