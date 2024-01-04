Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys Shares of 3,293 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in KLA by 93.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $552.77. 199,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,379. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $597.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $542.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.07.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

