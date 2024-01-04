Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $417.93. The stock had a trading volume of 457,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.91. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $418.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,477,823. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

