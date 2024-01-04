Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $227,854,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.73. The stock had a trading volume of 235,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,926. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.00 and a 200-day moving average of $245.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

